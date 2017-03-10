Senate backs EU joint tax base for multinationals
The Senate supported the European Commission's efforts to establish a joint taxable income for corporate tax provided this only relates to large multinational companies with incomes over 750 million euros. This is why they supported the introduction of the rules guaranteeing that corporate profits will be taxed in the place where they occurred.
