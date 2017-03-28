Security office not to deal with chil...

Security office not to deal with child porn on Zeman's computer

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Presidential Office did not turn to the National Security Office over child pornography that someone installed in the computer of President Milos Zeman, which he said in a radio interview on Sunday, NBU spokesman Radek Holy told CTK yesterday. The computer, or the information system on which the porn appeared, probably does not come under the cyber security law, and consequently Zeman's office was not obliged to turn to the NBU, Holy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC