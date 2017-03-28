Security office not to deal with child porn on Zeman's computer

The Presidential Office did not turn to the National Security Office over child pornography that someone installed in the computer of President Milos Zeman, which he said in a radio interview on Sunday, NBU spokesman Radek Holy told CTK yesterday. The computer, or the information system on which the porn appeared, probably does not come under the cyber security law, and consequently Zeman's office was not obliged to turn to the NBU, Holy said.

