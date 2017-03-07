Russian anti-torture NGO awarded at C...

Russian anti-torture NGO awarded at Czech film festival

The Russian non-governmental Committee for the Prevention of Torture received the annual prize Homo Homini for human rights activists at the opening of the 19th annual One World festival of human rights documentaries in Prague yesterday. The festival wants to highlight the art of cooperation to the audience.

