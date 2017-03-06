Rick Steves' Dynamic Europe: Amsterda...

Rick Steves' Dynamic Europe: Amsterdam, Prague, Be

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KUAT-TV Tucson

In his latest special, travel guru Rick Steves tours three of Europe's most energetic capitals - Prague, Amsterdam and Berlin. In each city, Rick shares his valuable insights on art, culture and history, along with his practical, experience-enhancing travel advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC