Recticel improves annual sales, relaunches Czech plant

Brussels-based Recitcel declared force majeure and halted production at its plant in Most, Czech Republic, after a fire there. Recticel Group has reported higher sales for 2016, and remains optimistic for this year despite the fire that broke out at its Most, Czech Republic plant in January The fire forced Brussels-based Recticel to halt the production of components for car makers, such as PSA Group, Volkswagen, Daimler and Renault.

