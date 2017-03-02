Pravo: Researchers seek suitable gree...

Pravo: Researchers seek suitable green roof for Czech climate

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Researchers from Brno with their colleagues from Iceland and Switzerland are looking for a suitable green roof to meet climate conditions in the Czech Republic, daily Pravo writes yesterday. Green roofs are common in Iceland and other Nordic countries, where this tradition dates back to the Viking era as well as in the Swiss mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,665 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC