Pravo: Researchers seek suitable green roof for Czech climate
Researchers from Brno with their colleagues from Iceland and Switzerland are looking for a suitable green roof to meet climate conditions in the Czech Republic, daily Pravo writes yesterday. Green roofs are common in Iceland and other Nordic countries, where this tradition dates back to the Viking era as well as in the Swiss mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
