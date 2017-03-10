Pravo: Czech Catholic Church launches variety of businesses
The Czech Catholic Church is starting to invest the money granted to it by the restitution law in a variety of businesses, including unexpected ones such as fashion and sport fishing, daily Pravo wrote on Thursday. Mainly some smaller dioceses, which have not seen large forests, fields or lucrative plots returned to them by the law, have a lot to do to become self-sufficient by the time the state definitively stops subsidising churches in accordance with the law, the daily writes.
