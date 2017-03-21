Prague's Old-New Synagogue gets first...

Prague's Old-New Synagogue gets first new Torahs since World War Two

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Members of the Czech Jewish Community dance with new Torah scrolls in front of the medieval Old-New Synagogue in Prague March 19, 2017. Members of the Czech Jewish Community write final words in a new Torah scroll during a ceremony in the medieval Old-New Synagogue in Prague March 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC