Prague to support Donald Tusk's re-el...

Prague to support Donald Tusk's re-election

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic will support the re-election of Donald Tusk European Council President, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Mr. Sobotka noted that although Poland had decided not to support Mr. Tusk, this should not be interpreted as a rift in the Visegrad Four group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC