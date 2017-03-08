Poll: Czech dissident manifesto shoul...

Poll: Czech dissident manifesto should be commemorated

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Over one half of Czechs share the view that the Czechoslovak Charter 77 dissident manifesto should be still commemorated, while one-third said it was not necessary, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in February and released yesterday. The role of Charter 77 and its activists before 1989 was given a positive assessment by 48 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC