Poll: Babis is still most trusted Czech politician

Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis, leader of ANO, which is a coalition government member, is still the most trusted politician, followed by Tomio Okamura, head of the Freedom and Direct Democracy , according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute in February and released yesterday. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka came third.

