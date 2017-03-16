PM Sobotka vows active Czech role in Brexit negotiations
Czech politicians have been reacting to the formal move made by the United Kingdom on Wednesday to invoke Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon and thus leave the European Union within two years. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has pledged to take an active role in the Brexit talks so as to safeguard Czech jobs and the rights of Czech expats in Britain.
