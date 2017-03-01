News ambassador to Washington says flurry of visits by Czech...
The head of President MiloA Zeman's foreign affairs office, Hynek KmonA A ek, was confirmed this week as the next Czech ambassador to the United States. A career diplomat, who in the past served as ambassador to India and Australia, he is going to have to hit the ground running, as an upcoming visit by the Czech head of state and other officials are planned.
