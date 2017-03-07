Mucha's Slav Epic to open Year of Czech Culture in Japan

The exhibition of the Slav Epic by Czech Art-Nouveau painter Alfons Mucha , which starts in Tokio on Tuesday, March 7, and will last until June 5, is a major part of the Year of Czech Culture in Japan, Simona Cigankova, spokeswoman for the Culture Ministry, said yesterday. The exhibition's inauguration will be attended by representatives of Prague and Culture Minister Daniel Herman .

