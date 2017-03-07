Mucha's Slav Epic to open Year of Cze...

Mucha's Slav Epic to open Year of Czech Culture in Japan

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The exhibition of the Slav Epic by Czech Art-Nouveau painter Alfons Mucha , which starts in Tokio on Tuesday, March 7, and will last until June 5, is a major part of the Year of Czech Culture in Japan, Simona Cigankova, spokeswoman for the Culture Ministry, said yesterday. The exhibition's inauguration will be attended by representatives of Prague and Culture Minister Daniel Herman .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,834 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC