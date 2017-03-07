Mucha's Slav Epic to open Year of Czech Culture in Japan
The exhibition of the Slav Epic by Czech Art-Nouveau painter Alfons Mucha , which starts in Tokio on Tuesday, March 7, and will last until June 5, is a major part of the Year of Czech Culture in Japan, Simona Cigankova, spokeswoman for the Culture Ministry, said yesterday. The exhibition's inauguration will be attended by representatives of Prague and Culture Minister Daniel Herman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC