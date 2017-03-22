Midweek M2M: IoT and machine-to-machi...

Midweek M2M: IoT and machine-to-machine developments

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Tata's large-scale pilot LoRa network has been operational since June 2016, incorporating several hundred Kerlink Wirnet LoRa stations in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and it is now in the process of extending coverage nationwide to Tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities across India, to cover '2,000 communities and over 400 million people'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC