MfD: Prague plans to build modern 'co...

MfD: Prague plans to build modern 'concert cathedral'

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Prague plans to build a super-modern grand "concert cathedral" inspired by similar iconic buildings in Sydney, Oslo and Hamburg, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes yesterday. The new concert venue, which would cost almost 2.5 billon crowns, should be completed by 2025, according to Prague politicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC