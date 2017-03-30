LN: Russia may be behind hacker attac...

LN: Russia may be behind hacker attack on Czech ministry

2017-03-30

IT experts say that the traces of the hacker attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry uncovered at the beginning of the year lead to Russia, daily Lidove noviny writes today. "When Moscow was selecting undesirable persons, it always targeted the most competent ones," a diplomatic source is quoted as saying.

