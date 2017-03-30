LN: Russia may be behind hacker attack on Czech ministry
IT experts say that the traces of the hacker attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry uncovered at the beginning of the year lead to Russia, daily Lidove noviny writes today. "When Moscow was selecting undesirable persons, it always targeted the most competent ones," a diplomatic source is quoted as saying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC