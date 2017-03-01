LN: Release of Czech man may help Egyptology in Sudan
The release of Czech citizen Petr Jasek from a Sudanese prison may restart the talks about cooperation of Czech and Sudanese Egyptologists, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. Jasek, who was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for espionage and subversion in Sudan in January, returned to Prague on Sunday along with Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek who was negotiating about his release in Khartoum.
