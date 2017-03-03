LN: Economists not joining Czech parties over their populism

Czech political parties are trying to win over economic experts before the general election, but top economists are reluctant to join politics because they fear becoming contaminated with populism, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. It writes that the Czech Republic, a part of Czechoslovakia until 1992, has battled a lack of economists since the fall of the previous regime in late 1989, when it was learning democracy after 40 years of the totalitarian regime.

