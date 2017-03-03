LN: Economists not joining Czech parties over their populism
Czech political parties are trying to win over economic experts before the general election, but top economists are reluctant to join politics because they fear becoming contaminated with populism, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. It writes that the Czech Republic, a part of Czechoslovakia until 1992, has battled a lack of economists since the fall of the previous regime in late 1989, when it was learning democracy after 40 years of the totalitarian regime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC