LN: Economist Machova to head Czech gov't team for Brexit
Economist Sona Machova will head the Czech team for Brexit at the Government Office, replacing the state secretary for European affairs, Tomas Prouza, who resigned as of March 31, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. Prouza accepted a job offer from the private sector.
