LN: Economist Machova to head Czech g...

LN: Economist Machova to head Czech gov't team for Brexit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Economist Sona Machova will head the Czech team for Brexit at the Government Office, replacing the state secretary for European affairs, Tomas Prouza, who resigned as of March 31, daily Lidove noviny writes yesterday. Prouza accepted a job offer from the private sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC