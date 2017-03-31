LN: Drahos not to run as anti-Zeman c...

LN: Drahos not to run as anti-Zeman candidate in election

1 hr ago

Former Czech Science Academy head Jiri Drahos, who announced his presidential candidacy this week, says he does not want to be any anti-Zeman or anti-anybody, which is unfeasible, Ondrej Neff writes in daily Lidove noviny yesterday. He writes that Drahos, 68, who was AV chairman from 2009 until March 24, was well visible on the public scene, even though the chemical engineering professor focused more on bringing the academy to a good material condition at least, but not on his own being visible.

