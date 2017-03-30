Lidovky.cz: Second branch of Rath cas...

Lidovky.cz: Second branch of Rath case returns to Czech police

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The second branch of the case of former influential politician David Rath will definitively return to the Czech police since the High State Attorney's Office did not file a complaint against the respective court decision, the Lidovky.cz server reported yesterday. The Prague Regional Court returned the case to the police to complete the investigation due to unlawful wiretapping in January and it ordered to repeat the questioning of some witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC