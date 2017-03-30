Lidovky.cz: Second branch of Rath case returns to Czech police

The second branch of the case of former influential politician David Rath will definitively return to the Czech police since the High State Attorney's Office did not file a complaint against the respective court decision, the Lidovky.cz server reported yesterday. The Prague Regional Court returned the case to the police to complete the investigation due to unlawful wiretapping in January and it ordered to repeat the questioning of some witnesses.

