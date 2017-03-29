Lehmannova becomes new Czech Lidice Memorial director
Martina Lehmannova will head the Lidice Memorial, marking the obliteration of this village in Central Bohemia by the Nazis in 1942, as of April 1, replacing its long-term director Milous Cervencl, Culture Ministry spokeswoman Simona Cigankova told CTK yesterday. The ministry selected Lehmannova, who worked in galleries in the past, in the second competition.
