Kiev condemns Czech MP's presence at Crimea invasion celebration
Jaroslav Holik, Czech MP from the minor opposition Freedom and Direct Democracy party, who reportedly attended a celebration of the 3rd anniversary of the Russian occupation of Crimea, was banned from entering Ukraine for five years on Monday. The Ukrainian embassy condemned Holik's participation in the event and called on Czech parliament to take a position on it.
