Hollywood film on couple who saved Jews premiering in Poland

Tuesday

Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain and the female director of her new movie, are celebrating both the strength and the tenderness of women. Chastain, director Niki Caro, and other actors were in Warsaw Tuesday for a gala screening of the movie "The Zookeeper's Wife."

