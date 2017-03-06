HN: Czech pubs with model train replacing waiters expand abroad
Vytopna, a Czech network of restaurants with model trains serving customers in addition to waiters, plans to expand to China and the USA in the years to come, daily Hospodarske noviny writes Friday. As many as 120 pubs, with tables criss-crossed by tiny rail tracks for model trains to transport the ordered drinks to customers are to be established in China within 15 years.
