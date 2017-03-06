HN: Czech pubs with model train repla...

HN: Czech pubs with model train replacing waiters expand abroad

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Vytopna, a Czech network of restaurants with model trains serving customers in addition to waiters, plans to expand to China and the USA in the years to come, daily Hospodarske noviny writes Friday. As many as 120 pubs, with tables criss-crossed by tiny rail tracks for model trains to transport the ordered drinks to customers are to be established in China within 15 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC