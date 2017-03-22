Highland Park musician seeks to revive Jewish culture in Czech Republic

When Benjamin T. Berman of Highland Park attended a class in the Czech Republic on Czech language, art, songs, and culture this past summer, the musician had something of an epiphany: After visiting the infrequently used historic Rear Synagogue in Trebic, he realized he needed to return and perform a series of concerts with music by Jewish composers to help revive Jewish life in a region where the population was decimated by communists and the Nazis. Berman, 28, holds bachelor's and master's degrees in voice performance from Rutgers University, teaches piano and voice, and is the conductor for several local choirs, including the Highland Park Community Chorus, where he is also the director.

