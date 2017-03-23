High Court rejects Dahlgren appeal ag...

High Court rejects Dahlgren appeal against life sentence

Olomouc's High Court rejected on Thursday the appeal by US citizen Kevin Dahlgren, sentenced last year to life imprisonment for the murder of four relatives in Brno. The sentence was confirmed.

