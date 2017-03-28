HI-LEX to invest CZK 1.16bn in Most p...

HI-LEX to invest CZK 1.16bn in Most plant

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Japanese company HI-LEX will invest CZK 1.16bn in a new plant for the production of automobile door systems which will be located in Most. The construction is expected to be completed in June 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC