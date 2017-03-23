Groundwater reserves dramatically dec...

Groundwater reserves dramatically decline in Czech Republic

Groundwater reserves have been dramatically declining in the Czech Republic and if the drought of the past three years continues, the country will have a real problem, Environment Minister Richard Brabec told Wednesday's issue of daily Pravo. A drought of several years as well as possible excessive consumption may threaten up to two thirds of the territory of the Czech Republic, Pravo writes referring to the results of a six-year study, in which hundreds of experts took part.

