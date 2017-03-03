GRECO: Czech Republic makes significant progress in tackling corruption

Prague/Strasbourg, March 2 - There is a positive shift to a bigger control of Czech party financing, David Ondracka, head of the Czech branch of Transparency International, told CTK in reaction to the report on corruption of the Group of States against Corruption released yesterday. "However, the working and courage of the new supervising office will only be seen during the battle, in the election campaign for the Chamber of Deputies and the president," he added.

