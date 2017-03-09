Gov't approves social housing bill despite ANO's criticism
The Czech government approved the closely-watched bill on social housing to restrict the "trading in poverty" yesterday, but the ANO movement did not agree with it, government spokesman Martin Ayrer has said. The draft legislation will be sent to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, now.
