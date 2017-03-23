Government approves greater liberalisation of Czech rail market
The Czech rail market is set to open up further to competition after the government's approval of liberalisation plans on Wednesday, the Czech News Agency reported. According to information posted on the Office of the Government's website, tender processes for the right to run services on five high-speed rail lines will be held by the end of 2021 A planned competition for the line from Liberec to Pardubice has been put back from the timetable outlined in a previously published Ministry of Transport plan, while some of the originally mooted lines have also been replaced by other routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb 26
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC