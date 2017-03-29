Former Czech Science Academy head Drahos to run for president
Former Czech Science Academy head Jiri Drahos, 68, announced yesterday he will be running for president in the direct election next January, Jakub Kleindienst, head of Drahos's election team, confirmed for CTK the information carried by server Aktualne.cz. "The major reason for my candidature are my fears for the fate of modern Czech democracy.
