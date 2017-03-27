Former Czech ForMin criticises Austri...

Former Czech ForMin criticises Austrian diplomacy head in press

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Former Czech foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg has criticised Austrian diplomacy head Sebastian Kurz for taking populist steps in an interview with the Austrian Sunday paper Die Presse am Sonntag. Schwarzenberg, honorary chairman of the opposition right-wing TOP 09, pointed to Kurz standing up against the EU access talks with Turkey demonstratively.

