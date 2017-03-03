Former Czech finance minister Svoboda, convicted of fraud, dies

Ivo Svoboda, Czech finance minister in the government of Milos Zeman and former Social Democrat deputy chairman, died on February 23 at the age of 68 years, Jarmila Kucerova, priest of the Czechoslovak Hussite Church, has confirmed to the iDnes.cz server. Svoboda was the first Czech minister since the 1989 collapse of the communist regime to end up in prison.

