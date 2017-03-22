Footballer Pavel Nedved stamps mark o...

Footballer Pavel Nedved stamps mark on Czech coins

Pavel NedvA>d, former Czech national football team captain and the best footballer of his generation, has appeared on a special set of coins, celebrating Czech football legends. Issued by the Czech Mint in Jablonec nad Nisou, the series already features 10 legendary Czech and Czechoslovak footballers, including AntonA n Panenka and Josef Masopust.

Chicago, IL

