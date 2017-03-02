Feed supplier to compensate disqualified Czech horse's owner

Prerov, North Moravia, March 1 - A court dispute over the disqualification of Nikas, the 2015 Grand Pardubice Steeplechase winner, for doping, ended with the horse's owner accepting financial compensation of 2.3 million crowns from a horse feed producer whose supply might have contained banned substances. The Troubecka hospodarska company offered the compensation to the complainants who were the horse's owner Petr Kupka, coach Stanislav Popelka and jockey Marek Stromsky, in the court.

