Febiofest: Prague's biggest film festival aims to satisfy both cineastes and mainstream audiences

Febiofest, Prague's biggest film festival, gets rolling on Thursday night. Now in its 24th year, the event is bringing a number of noteworthy movie names to the Czech capital and, with several new sections this year, aims to satisfy both serious cineastes and mainstream viewers.

