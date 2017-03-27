Fast Jet Pilot Training Central and Eastern Europe - " Interview...

LONDON, SELECT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi have released an exclusive interview with Colonel Jaroslav Mika, Chief A7 Branch and Chief of Combat Training, Czech Air Force, ahead of him chairing at the second annual Fast Jet Pilot Training Central Eastern Europe conference in Prague on 5th and 6th June 2017. With extensive experience in flying fast jet fighters for combat training and air policing, Colonel Mika has served in the USA, Sweden, Lithuania and Czech Republic, where he is currently assigned to the Czech Air Force Headquarters as Chief of the Combat Training Division.

