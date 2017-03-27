Fascinating giant animal makes first ever appearance at Drusillas
Two-year-old giant anteater, Olivia arrived at the Park on Wednesday after travelling all the way from Decin Zoo in the Czech Republic. Since then, beautiful Oli has been delighting visitors and is settling in nicely into her new home, which has been created specifically for her and includes a wealth of creature comforts.
