Extremists stage protest against government in Prague
About 100 people took part in a protest against the Czech government, Islamisation and immigration staged by the far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy party in Prague centre yesterday. The protesters met on Wenceslas Square where ND chairman Adam B. Bartos opened the demonstration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
