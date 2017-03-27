Extremists stage protest against gove...

Extremists stage protest against government in Prague

About 100 people took part in a protest against the Czech government, Islamisation and immigration staged by the far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy party in Prague centre yesterday. The protesters met on Wenceslas Square where ND chairman Adam B. Bartos opened the demonstration.

