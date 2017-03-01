East Europeans decry "double standard...

East Europeans decry "double standards" for food, seek change to EU law

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HAINBURG, Austria, March 1 When communism collapsed across central and eastern Europe in 1989, many Czechs and Slovaks flocked across newly unsealed borders to browse in shops in Austria full of high-quality goods they knew only from Western films. Foreign brands quickly filled once-barren state stores in the east, but many still make the trip west - though no longer to window-shop but to buy what they believe are superior versions of the same brands they can find at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC