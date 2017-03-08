Drug resistance of cancer cells cruci...

Drug resistance of cancer cells crucially affected expression levels of ABC-transporters

How is drug resistance of cancer cells affected by ABC-transporters? A new research paper, published in the open access journal BioDiscovery , looks at the complex relationship between the second generation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor - Dasatinib , and the expression of ATP-binding cassette transporters, ABCB1 and ABCG2, to assess whether these drug transporters might compromise therapeutic effect. Cancer enabled "targeted" treatment is an effective method with a minimal damage for healthy cells.

Chicago, IL

