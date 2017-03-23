Discovering the Czech Republic's less...

Discovering the Czech Republic's lesser-known charms

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Attired in flowered hats, ruffled lace collars and outlandish costumes of straw, rags and suits bedecked in bows, they're a bit like the characters from The Wizard of Oz a if L. Frank Baum had been bombed out of his mind on absinthe when he wrote the kiddie classic. do. That's the cue for the men to break into song and dance, accompanied by a brass band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC