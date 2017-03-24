Deputy minister Havlicek to be new industry minister

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka proposed to President Milos Zeman the deputy industry and trade minister, Jiri Havlicek , 40, to be new minister, he told journalists after a meeting with Zeman at Prague Castle. Sobotka said he supposes that Zeman will meet Havlicek now and that he expects Havlicek to be appointed within a matter of days.

