Deputy minister Havlicek to be new industry minister

2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka proposed to President Milos Zeman the deputy industry and trade minister, Jiri Havlicek , 40, to be new minister, he told journalists after a meeting with Zeman at Prague Castle. Sobotka said he supposes that Zeman will meet Havlicek now and that he expects Havlicek to be appointed within a matter of days.

