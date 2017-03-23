Czech Zoo Saws Off Rhinos' Horns To P...

Czech Zoo Saws Off Rhinos' Horns To Protect Them From Poachers

When it comes to threats against the lives of its animals, a zoo in the Czech Republic is taking every precaution possible. The DvA r KrA lovA© Zoo has begun sawing off their rhinos' horns after poachers broke into a French zoo earlier this month and slaughtered a rhino for the prized item.

Chicago, IL

