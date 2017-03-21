Czech zoo saws off rhino horns to thwart poachers

A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic, March 20, 2017. Courtesy of Dvur Kralove Zoo/Simona Jirickova/Handout via A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to reduce the risk of potential poaching attack, Czech Republic, March 20, 2017.

