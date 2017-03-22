Czech underworld head's 21-year-old m...

Czech underworld head's 21-year-old murder goes to court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

State attorneys have sent the murder of Antonin Bela, a head of the Czech underworld, who was shot dead in Uvaly near Prague in 1996, to court, it ensues from a statement by the Regional State Attorney's Office in Prague for CTK on Tuesday. Two men face up to 15 years in prison or an exceptional sentence, which is 20 to 30 years in prison or life sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC