Czech underworld head's 21-year-old murder goes to court
State attorneys have sent the murder of Antonin Bela, a head of the Czech underworld, who was shot dead in Uvaly near Prague in 1996, to court, it ensues from a statement by the Regional State Attorney's Office in Prague for CTK on Tuesday. Two men face up to 15 years in prison or an exceptional sentence, which is 20 to 30 years in prison or life sentence.
