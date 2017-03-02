Czech troops may join NATO forces in both Lithuania and Estonia
Vilnius/Pabrade, Lithuania, March 1 - The Czech military may become part of the NATO multinational forces in Lithuania and Estonia in 2018, Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said yesterday during his visit of the Czech troops who are training in Lithuania within the Training Bridge 2017 exercise. The talks with Germany that is to lead the battlegroup based in Lithuania have almost been completed, he said.
