Czech troops may join NATO forces in ...

Czech troops may join NATO forces in both Lithuania and Estonia

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Vilnius/Pabrade, Lithuania, March 1 - The Czech military may become part of the NATO multinational forces in Lithuania and Estonia in 2018, Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said yesterday during his visit of the Czech troops who are training in Lithuania within the Training Bridge 2017 exercise. The talks with Germany that is to lead the battlegroup based in Lithuania have almost been completed, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb 26 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC